Article 370 case hearing: Union Territory status of Jammu and Kashmir not ‘permanent’, Govt tells SC. Top points2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Supreme Court hears cases challenging abrogation of Article 370 for the twelfth day. Centre to make statement on August 31 on the Union Territory status of Jammu and Kashmir. The apex court also insisted on the restoration of electoral democracy in Jammu and Kashmir
The Supreme Court of India is hearing cases challenging the abrogation of Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir. This is the twelfth day of hearing. On Monday Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had mentioned that the now scrapped Article 35A has taken away all privileges of the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.