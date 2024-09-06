‘Article 370 is history, it will never return’: Amit Shah releases BJP’s manifesto for J&K Assembly elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday released the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections. BJP state unit chief Ravinder Raina and other party leaders were also present during the release.

Livemint
Published6 Sep 2024, 04:59 PM IST
'Article 370 is history, it will never return': Amit Shah releases BJP's manifesto for J&K Assembly elections
’Article 370 is history, it will never return’: Amit Shah releases BJP’s manifesto for J&K Assembly elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, released the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections. BJP state unit chief Ravinder Raina and other party leaders were also present during the release.

While releasing the party manifesto, the Union Home Minister said, “The abolishment of Article 370, the historic decision of PM Modi, has led to peace, progress and social justice.”

Shah said unfortunately, Congress is silently supporting the agenda of the National Conference (NC). However, he would like to make it clear that the Article is a history, and it will not be restored.

Also Read | ‘Hard times reveal true friends…’: Vinesh Phogat after joining Congress

“I have seen the NC's (National Conference) agenda. I have also seen Congress silently supporting NC's agenda. But I want to say to the country that Article 370 is history; it will never return, and we won't let it happen. Article 370 was the thing that gave weapons and stones in the hands of the youth,” Shah said.

He said Article 370 is not part of the Constitution anymore. “This Article has only given arms and stones in the hands of the youth and facilitated them to tread the path of terrorism,” Shah added.

Also Read | Rebellion, dilemma in BJP and Congress ahead of Haryana polls: What’s cooking?

The Union Home Minister said the party has decided to introduce ‘Ma Samman Yojana,’ in which it will give 18,000 to the eldest lady of every family each year if voted to power in Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that the party will give two free cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme, per year.

“We have decided that we will bring 'Ma Samman Yojana' to give 18,000 to the eldest lady of every family each year. We will give two free cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme, per year. Under Pragati Shiksha Yojana, we will provide 3,000 to college students per year, as a travelling allowance.”

Speaking about the rehabilitation scheme for Kashmiri Pandits promised in the party manifesto, the Union Home Minister said the scheme would look for complete rehabilitation, and the government has already started working in this regard.

Also Read | Modi govt wants to silence me by fielding candidates from jails: Omar Abdullah

“The scheme will be very detailed. We will look for complete rehabilitation. Many Kashmiri Pandits and people from the Sikh community who left when the terrorism was at its peak were forced to sell their properties. We have already started working in this regard - either returning their properties or providing the amount for their properties. We are towards the completion of rehabilitation of 6,000 people,” the home minister said.

Shah added terrorism will be completely eradicated from Jammu and Kashmir. "A white paper will be issued to fix the responsibility of those involved in the emergence of terrorism in J&K." 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Sep 2024, 04:59 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia‘Article 370 is history, it will never return’: Amit Shah releases BJP’s manifesto for J&K Assembly elections

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.00239.00
      Chennai
      73,888.00597.00
      Delhi
      73,528.00165.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.00375.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue