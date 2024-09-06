Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday released the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections. BJP state unit chief Ravinder Raina and other party leaders were also present during the release.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, released the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections. BJP state unit chief Ravinder Raina and other party leaders were also present during the release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While releasing the party manifesto, the Union Home Minister said, “The abolishment of Article 370, the historic decision of PM Modi, has led to peace, progress and social justice."

Shah said unfortunately, Congress is silently supporting the agenda of the National Conference (NC). However, he would like to make it clear that the Article is a history, and it will not be restored. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I have seen the NC's (National Conference) agenda. I have also seen Congress silently supporting NC's agenda. But I want to say to the country that Article 370 is history; it will never return, and we won't let it happen. Article 370 was the thing that gave weapons and stones in the hands of the youth," Shah said.

He said Article 370 is not part of the Constitution anymore. “This Article has only given arms and stones in the hands of the youth and facilitated them to tread the path of terrorism," Shah added.

The Union Home Minister said the party has decided to introduce ‘Ma Samman Yojana,’ in which it will give ₹18,000 to the eldest lady of every family each year if voted to power in Jammu and Kashmir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He added that the party will give two free cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme, per year.

“We have decided that we will bring 'Ma Samman Yojana' to give ₹18,000 to the eldest lady of every family each year. We will give two free cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme, per year. Under Pragati Shiksha Yojana, we will provide ₹3,000 to college students per year, as a travelling allowance."

Speaking about the rehabilitation scheme for Kashmiri Pandits promised in the party manifesto, the Union Home Minister said the scheme would look for complete rehabilitation, and the government has already started working in this regard. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The scheme will be very detailed. We will look for complete rehabilitation. Many Kashmiri Pandits and people from the Sikh community who left when the terrorism was at its peak were forced to sell their properties. We have already started working in this regard - either returning their properties or providing the amount for their properties. We are towards the completion of rehabilitation of 6,000 people," the home minister said.

Shah added terrorism will be completely eradicated from Jammu and Kashmir. "A white paper will be issued to fix the responsibility of those involved in the emergence of terrorism in J&K."