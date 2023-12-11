Manoj Sinha, the LG for Jammu and Kashmir, has denied the claims made by Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the Peoples Democratic Party, that she is under house arrest pending Monday's Supreme Court decision on Article 370. While speaking with ANI, LG Manoj Sinha refuted PDP's claim that their leader was under house arrest, on December 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court of India on Monday, December 11, asked the central government to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir by 30 September 2024 and restore statehood at the earliest. "No one has been put under house arrest or arrested," said, Sinha, as quoted by ANI. Also Read | Article 370 verdict LIVE updates: Article 370 of Constitution was interim arrangement due to war conditions in state: SC Sinha added, "This is totally baseless. No one has been put under house arrest or arrested due to political reasons in Jammu & Kashmir. It is an attempt to spread rumours," while speaking with ANI.

NC spokesperson Sarah Hayat Shah shared pictures of a green-coloured gate of Abdullah's residence. “Mr @OmarAbdullah has been locked up in his house. Democracy?" she asked on X.

“Dear Mr LG these chains that have been put on my gate have not been put by me so why are you denying what your police force has done. It’s also possible you don’t even know w hat your police is doing? Which one is it? Are you being dishonest or is your police acting independent of you?" the former CM of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah wrote on X.