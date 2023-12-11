Manoj Sinha, the LG for Jammu and Kashmir, has denied the claims made by Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the Peoples Democratic Party, that she is under house arrest pending Monday's Supreme Court decision on Article 370. While speaking with ANI, LG Manoj Sinha refuted PDP's claim that their leader was under house arrest, on December 11, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Supreme Court of India on Monday, December 11, asked the central government to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir by 30 September 2024 and restore statehood at the earliest.

"No one has been put under house arrest or arrested," said, Sinha, as quoted by ANI.

Sinha added, "This is totally baseless. No one has been put under house arrest or arrested due to political reasons in Jammu & Kashmir. It is an attempt to spread rumours," while speaking with ANI.

NC spokesperson Sarah Hayat Shah shared pictures of a green-coloured gate of Abdullah's residence. "Mr @OmarAbdullah has been locked up in his house. Democracy?" she asked on X.

“Dear Mr LG these chains that have been put on my gate have not been put by me so why are you denying what your police force has done. It’s also possible you don’t even know w hat your police is doing? Which one is it? Are you being dishonest or is your police acting independent of you?" the former CM of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah wrote on X.

The PDP posted a tweet earlier claiming that the judgement over Article 370 has not been passed and their leader is already under house arrest and the gates to her house are locked from the outside.

PDP said, "Even before the Supreme Court judgement is pronounced, Police have sealed the doors of the residence of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and put her under illegal house arrest."

Omar Abdullah lives with his father after he vacated his official residence in October 2020.

While Farooq Abdullah, who is the Member of Parliament from Srinagar, is in Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session, his son is in the valley.

SC verdict on Article 370 On today's calendar, the Supreme Court is scheduled to rule on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370. In the Supreme Court, the proceedings have begun, and the court is expected to announce the judgment today. DY Chandrachud would lead a five-judge Constitution bench that will deliver the verdict on December 11 (Monday), according to the Supreme Court's website.

