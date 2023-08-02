comScore
Article 370 LIVE updates: SC to hear pleas challenging scrapping of Article 370 from today
LIVE UPDATES

Article 370 LIVE updates: SC to hear pleas challenging scrapping of Article 370 from today

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 10:48 AM IST Livemint

Article 370 LIVE: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution

SC to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 (PTI)Premium
SC to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 (PTI)

The Supreme Court of India will start hearing a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will conduct day-to-day hearings from today. The five-judge bench had said the hearing will be held on a day-to-day basis except on Mondays and Fridays, which are days for hearing miscellaneous matters in the apex court. Only fresh petitions are taken up on these days for admission hearings and regular matters are not heard. Several petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split the erstwhile state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh- were referred to a Constitution bench in 2019.

Check all the latest updates on the SC hearing on Article 370 at Mint's LIVE blog:

02 Aug 2023, 10:25:04 AM IST

'Hopeful of getting justice': Omar Abdullah

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said he is hopeful of "getting justice" as Supreme Court is set to hear a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 shortly on Wednesday.

He further said, "We are here on behalf of the people of J&K with the hope that we can prove that what happened on August 5, 2019, was unconstitutional and illegal".

02 Aug 2023, 09:09:56 AM IST

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 from today

The apex court will hear a batch of petitions on Article 370 of the Constitution that Union Government scrapped on 5 August 2019.

