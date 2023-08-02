The Supreme Court of India will start hearing a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will conduct day-to-day hearings from today. The five-judge bench had said the hearing will be held on a day-to-day basis except on Mondays and Fridays, which are days for hearing miscellaneous matters in the apex court. Only fresh petitions are taken up on these days for admission hearings and regular matters are not heard. Several petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split the erstwhile state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh- were referred to a Constitution bench in 2019.
'Hopeful of getting justice': Omar Abdullah
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said he is hopeful of "getting justice" as Supreme Court is set to hear a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 shortly on Wednesday.
He further said, "We are here on behalf of the people of J&K with the hope that we can prove that what happened on August 5, 2019, was unconstitutional and illegal".
Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 from today
The apex court will hear a batch of petitions on Article 370 of the Constitution that Union Government scrapped on 5 August 2019.
