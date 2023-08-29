Article 370 Case: SC asks Centre for timeframe to restore Jammu and Kashmir statehood2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Supreme Court asks Centre about time frame for restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir during Article 370 case.
The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday, while hearing the Article 370 case, asked the Centre to indicate if there is a time frame to restore the statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. During the hearing, SG Tushar Mehta has been asked to come back with instructions on this after the lunch break.