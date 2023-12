The Supreme Court of India on Monday asked the central government to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir by 30 September 2024 and restore statehood at the earliest.

"We direct that steps shall be taken by the Election Commission of India to conduct elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir by 30 September 2024," said CJI reading judgment in Article 370 matter.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

