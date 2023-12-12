Article 370 verdict: India has no right to go against Pakistan’s will, says Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani
The Supreme Court of India's verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir has ‘no legal value’, said Pakistan Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.
The Supreme Court of India’s verdict has affirmed the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. And, it has irked one of India’s neighbours. Pakistan's response came swiftly. Islamabad has asserted that international law does not recognise India's actions on August 5, 2019. This statement came from Jalil Abbas Jilani, the caretaker Foreign Minister.