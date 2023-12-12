The Supreme Court of India’s verdict has affirmed the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. And, it has irked one of India’s neighbours. Pakistan's response came swiftly. Islamabad has asserted that international law does not recognise India's actions on August 5, 2019. This statement came from Jalil Abbas Jilani, the caretaker Foreign Minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jilani has emphasised that unilateral decisions on the status of Jammu and Kashmir by India have “no legal value". India has "no right to make unilateral decisions on the status of this disputed territory" against the will of the Kashmiri people and Pakistan, PTI quoted him as saying.

Also Read: PM Modi hails SC verdict on Article 370 abrogation: ‘Not just a legal decision…’ “Pakistan categorically rejects the judgement announced by the Supreme Court of India," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He called Jammu and Kashmir an internationally-recognised dispute. Its resolution, according to him, should align with relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He reiterated Pakistan's rejection of the “supremacy of the Indian Constitution over Jammu and Kashmir" by calling it "a travesty of justice".

"Pakistan does not acknowledge the supremacy of the Indian Constitution over Jammu and Kashmir. Any process, subservient to the Indian Constitution, carries no legal significance. India cannot abdicate its international obligations on the pretext of domestic legislations and judicial verdicts," he said.

Jilani accused India of altering the demographic and political landscape of Kashmir since August 2019. He expressed concerns over the measures taken by India, stating they aim to disempower the Kashmiri community. He urged for these measures to be rescinded for peace and dialogue.

He assured continued support to the people of Kashmir in their right to self-determination. A meeting of stakeholders is planned to decide Pakistan's future course of action. When questioned about peace on the Line of Control (LoC) post-verdict, Jilani expresses a desire to maintain an “environment of peace and dialogue" to address the issue.

Article 370 verdict: Other reactions Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticised the verdict as “biased", claiming it violated international laws and UN resolutions. “The Indian Supreme Court has betrayed the sacrifice of millions of Kashmiris," Sharif said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Article 370 Supreme Court verdict: Omar Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad call it ‘sad, unfortunate’; many others rejoice Bilawal Bhutto Zardari echoed similar sentiments, criticising India for not adhering to international agreements.

"Indian parliament and courts cannot rewrite international agreements," Zardari said.

(With PTI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.