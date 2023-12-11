LIVE UPDATES

Article 370 verdict LIVE updates: SC to pronounce judgement on scraping of Article 370 today

3 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2023, 07:07 AM IST

Article 370 verdict LIVE updates: On August 5, 2019, the Central government announced the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 and split the region into two union territories.