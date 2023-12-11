Article 370 verdict LIVE updates: The Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories. A five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant will pass the judgement. On August 5, 2019, the Central government announced the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 and split the region into two union territories.
On September 5, the apex court reserved the judgement after hearing the arguments for 16 days.
The central government had defended its decision to abrogate Article 370, saying there was no "constitutional fraud" in repealing the provision that accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
In a "path breaking decision" on August 5, 2019, the government decided to repeal the provisions under Article 370 of the Constitution of India, which granted a special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Consequently, the Constitution of India got applicable to Jammu and Kashmir, "on par with other states/UTs of the country".
Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict, adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir. "We are duty-bound to ensure that peace prevails in the valley under all circumstances," a police officer was quoted by news agency PTI as saying on Sunday.
The authorities in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir have also issued guidelines for social media users under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 to curb the spread of contents that are communally sensitive or promote terrorism and secessionism.
As per the guidelines, people have been asked to contribute to maintaining a safe online environment and promptly report any suspicious activity. The users have been advised to "recall messages promptly" in case they accidentally share inappropriate content, PTI reported.
"If you receive a message containing objectionable content, then report it immediately to the nearest police station or police post with a screenshot and detailed information," the guidelines read
Article 370 verdict LIVE updates: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said that tomorrow we will know whether the verdict is in the interest of the Kashmiri people or against their interest.
"Tomorrow when the verdict will come, we will get to know if it is in the interest of the Kashmiri people or against their interest. We have been waiting for more than 4 years...Supreme Court has heard the matter...we're waiting for justice. We have full faith in the Supreme Court," Azad said.
Article 370 verdict LIVE updates: A five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant will pass the judgement.
Several petitions were filed in the top court, including those of private individuals, lawyers, activists, politicians and political parties challenging the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which splits Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah said that he is hoping to get justice and they are eagerly awaiting the judgement in favour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Omar Abdullah said, "When we went to the Supreme Court in 2019, we went with the hope of justice, even today our feelings are the same. We were eagerly waiting for this day. Tomorrow, the judge will give his verdict, we hope for justice..." He said he can only hope and pray the decision is in favour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on December 11 on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The apex court had on September 5 reserved its verdict in the matter after a marathon 16-day hearing.
