With the Supreme Court on 11 December constitutionally validating the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti claimed that the political leaders in the state, including her, are under house arrest. Though LG Manoj Sinha has called it baseless.

Speaking to reporters via video conferencing, she said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Today J&K was converted into a jail, and all the shopkeepers were directed that they will not open their shops before 10 am. We were under house arrest."

Expressing her feelings on the SC verdict, she said, "...We should not be disheartened... J&K has seen several ups and downs... SC's verdict stating Article 370 was a temporary provision, is not our defeat, but the defeat of the idea of India... I want to say this to the people of the country that many of you are celebrating this (verdict)...."

She added that this is a political war that has been going on for ages, and a lot of people have sacrificed their lives for this. She further said, "We will not leave this, we have to come together and fight..."

Earlier, on reports of J&K leaders put under house arrest ahead of SC verdict on abrogation of Art 370, LG Manoj Sinha had said, "This is totally baseless. No one has been put under house arrest or arrested due to political reasons in J&K. It is an attempt to spread rumours."

What SC verdict said? The top court while ordering the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, upheld its decision regarding the reorganization of Ladakh as Union Territory. Supreme Court Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul in a separate but concurring judgment said that Article 370 was meant to be temporary.

Apart from this, the top court further asked the Election Commission of India to conduct elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir by 30 September 2024.

