New Delhi: The government is developing a plan to ensure that consumers are not misled when ordering paneer dishes.
Two people directly involved in the process said the Department of Consumer Affairs is planning to require eateries to declare in bold whether they are using “original paneer" or its artificial substitute—“paneer analogue"—in food preparations.
The first of the two people cited above said the plan involves restaurants and food joints prominently displaying this information on their menus to help customers make an informed choice.
The Department of Consumer Affairs is also in discussions with the Food Safety Standards Authority and consumer groups to formulate stricter regulations on using artificial paneer in preparations. These talks aim to ensure transparency in food labelling.
This comes against the backdrop of concerns regarding rising use of ‘paneer analogue’— a cheaper substitute mainly made from palm oil, milk powder, starch, and emulsifiers, instead of fresh milk.
Designed to mimic the texture and appearance of authentic paneers, analogue paneers are increasingly used in food preparations but lack the quality and nutritional value of dairy-based food.
Important protein source
Paneer is an important source of protein, for North Indians in particular, spurring India's $10.8 billion paneer market, according to market research company IMARC. The firm has projected that the Indian paneer market will reach $22.1 billion by 2033, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period (2024–2033).
"The point here is that paneer analogue, which is much cheaper, should not be allowed to be sold at the price of milk-based paneer. The mandate of the department is to ensure that consumers are aware whether the product they are consuming is made from hydrogenated vegetable oils, starches, and other additives, or from milk," said the second person.
Since its sale is permitted, we are in the process of making it mandatory for restaurants to clearly mention if a particular dish is made with artificial paneer."
"While analogue paneer mimics the texture and appearance of real paneer, it lacks its nutritional benefits and can pose serious health risks. High levels of trans fats can elevate bad cholesterol, raising the risk of heart disease and inflammation," said Dr. Monashis Sahu, a Delhi-based endocrinologist.
Digestive problems
"Additives like starch and emulsifiers may also lead to bloating, indigestion, and other digestive problems. Moreover, analogue paneer offers minimal protein and calcium compared to real paneer, and the use of synthetic ingredients can disrupt hormonal balance, potentially causing metabolic disorders. Long-term consumption could even stress the liver and kidneys," he added.
"Regular consumption of trans fats found in analogue paneer can lead to insulin resistance, which is a precursor to type 2 diabetes. These fats also cause chronic inflammation, raising the risk of serious diseases like diabetes, cancer, and heart conditions. Some analogue paneer may contain harmful chemicals and milk powder, which could potentially harm the liver and kidneys. For those sensitive to synthetic additives, allergic reactions are also a concern," Dr Ashok Choudhury, additional professor, hepatology, liver transplant, Institute of Liver and Biliary Science, (ILBS), New Delhi.
“The government must take strict action against all such restaurants for using artificial paneer in food preparations. It’s a breach of trust and a violation of consumer rights," said Ashim Sanyal, CEO, Consumer Voice, a consumer rights advocacy group.