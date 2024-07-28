‘AI significantly more value to us,’ Anand Mahindra reacts after AI detected breast cancer years before it developed

  • AI technology has the potential to be a crucial asset for radiologists and could ultimately save lives.

Livemint
Published28 Jul 2024, 01:54 PM IST
Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra Anand Mahindra shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai. (PTI Video)
Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra Anand Mahindra shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai. (PTI Video)(PTI)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is employed in breast cancer screening to detect potential problems well before they become serious.

According to media reports, this technology is currently proving effective in Hungary, and the US, UK, and other European countries are also considering its implementation. 

Reacting to a post on X, Mahindra's chairperson, Anand Mahindra, said, “If this is accurate, then AI is going to be of significantly more value to us than we imagined and much earlier than we had imagined.”

Although there are still challenges to overcome, this technology has the potential to be a crucial asset for radiologists and could ultimately save lives.

According to a research article by Science Translational Medicine, In computational terms, risk assessment can be viewed as a prediction task, where the model is trained to associate features of mammograms with future cancer diagnoses.

Also Read: DMK's Kanimozhi NVN Somu raises concerns over dubious breast cancer drug trials in India; to meet J P Nadda

It further read, “It requires risk prediction at various time points, the ability to leverage potentially missing nonimage data (such as age and family history), and consistent performance across heterogeneous mammography devices.”

As per a report by MIT News, two years ago, scientists from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) and Jameel Clinic introduced a deep learning system designed to assess cancer risk based on mammograms alone. The model demonstrated notable effectiveness and inclusivity, providing equal accuracy for white and Black women. This is particularly significant as Black women face a 43 percent higher likelihood of dying from breast cancer.

Mint could not independently confirm the development.

According to the New York Times, the implementation of AI technology in breast cancer screening has decreased radiologists' workloads by approximately 30 percent while boosting cancer detection rates by 13 percent. This is largely positive news.

Also Read: Govt eliminates customs duty on 3 key cancer drugs, cuts levy on X-ray tubes

The report also highlighted that the AI was tested on some of the most challenging cancer cases, where early signs of breast cancer had previously gone unnoticed by radiologists, and the AI successfully identified the cancer.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Jul 2024, 01:54 PM IST
HomeNewsIndia‘AI significantly more value to us,’ Anand Mahindra reacts after AI detected breast cancer years before it developed

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.00-477.00
      Chennai
      69,902.00-205.00
      Delhi
      69,971.00750.00
      Kolkata
      69,494.00273.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue