Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday said artificial intelligence is indispensable to India’s tryst with digital destiny, expressing confidence in the Centre that it would introduce regulatory framework for data protection and privacy.

“We are confident that the government will introduce some data regulation framework to protect this national resource and ensure data privacy," Ambani said at Raise 2020 Summit (Responsible AI for Social Empowerment, 2020).

Ambani said India will have an advantage over its peers in the future due to enormous digital capital, which will enable faster economic growth, greater prosperity, high-quality employment opportunity and better standards of living across all sections of our society.

“Data is the raw material for artificial intelligence. Intelligent data is digital capital, it is a vital national resource. In the past, nations have competed on physical capital, financial capital, human capital and intellectual capital," he said.

Raise 2020 Summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Raise 2020 is a global virtual five-day summit on artificial intelligence (AI). The aim of the summit is to kick-start discussion on the creation of robust AI-powered public infrastructure that benefits people in India as well across the world.

So far, Raise has had over 60,000 participants from 139 countries in an AI innovation contest, said Amitabh Kant, chief executive, NITI Aayog, a policy think tank of the Centre.

The AI innovation contest titled Atma Nirbhar Bharat invited solutions in areas such as healthcare, education, agriculture, smart mobility and natural language processing. The top 15 AI solutions have been selected by a jury, and will be awarded ₹2 million each.

The contest was organised during 14-29 September in the run up to the main event.

