Artificial intelligence will have real job consequences this year
The wider deployment of AI technology in India is expected to make 15,000-20,000 jobs redundant this year, particularly in coding profiles, system maintenance, and support functions at junior levels.
Mumbai: A wider deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) technology by India Inc will likely make 15,000-20,000 jobs redundant this year, as a large number of coding profiles, system maintenance and support functions at junior levels get automated.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message