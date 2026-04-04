Artificial rain in Delhi? Cloud-seeding trials to return this summer after last year’s unsuccessful attempts

After two failed attempts last year in October, Delhi may yet again see another cloud-seeding trial this summer, an official familiar with the matter told news agency PTI. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and the Delhi Environment Department had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on September 25, 2025.

According to an NDTV report, IIT Kanpur has sought the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approval to conduct cloud seeding trials. If approved, the cloud seeding trails could happen between April and June, 2026.

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Last year, two trials were conducted in the national capital in October. The experiment, however, failed to cause any rain in the city.

IIT Kanpur, in a statement, attributed the failure to low moisture levels in the clouds. The technology institute also mentioned that the observations from the October trials would strengthen planning for future operations and help them identify the ideal conditions.

“While rainfall could not be triggered yesterday because moisture levels were around 15 to 20 per cent, the trial delivered valuable insights," it said.

As part of the trial last year, each time, eight chemical flares containing silver iodide and iodised salt and rock salt were released into the clouds, to trigger rainfall in the capital city and settle pollutants.

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After the experiments, the Delhi government had released a report, claiming that the trails for cloud seeding helped reduce particulate matter at targeted locations.

To conduct summer 2026 trials, IIT Kanpur has approached the DGCA for a renewed permission for another trial.

“IIT Kanpur is going through the findings and studies that they got from the last two trials, following which a further trial might be planned this summer, though the final time will be decided by IIT Kanpur. The final findings will be shared with the government at a later stage by the institution,” the official said.

The Economic Survey of Delhi 2025-26, released on March 23, also mentioned that more cloud-seeding trials will be conducted in consultation with the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

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The trials have been envisioned as part of a short-term emergency measure for artificial rainfall generation to disperse and reduce ambient air pollution levels, the survey said.

What is cloud seeding? Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique designed to enhance a cloud's potential to produce rainfall. It involves dispersing substances such as silver iodide and other compounds into clouds to trigger changes, promoting the formation of ice crystals or raindrops.