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Artificial rain, waterfall, glass skywalk: Statue of Unity to develop ₹12 crore rainforest to boost Gujarat tourism

Tourists would be able to experience a year-round monsoon at Gujarat's Statue of Unity with an upcoming rainforest set up. The project would be spread across 12 acre, featuring lush green, waterfall and more.

Sneha Biswas
Updated29 Oct 2026, 09:09 PM IST
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Images only for representative purposes.
Images only for representative purposes.(PIB/ Pexel)
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The government is all set to bring the magic of the rainforest to Gujarat. It is set to develop a new attraction for tourists visiting the Statue of Unity, which is located in Ekta Nagar.

12 crore rainforest attraction at Gujarat's Statue of Unity

According to a report by India Today, the rainforest project would be spread across 12 acres. The project is estimated to cost around 12 crore.

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Artificial rain, waterfalls, trees

The project would reportedly feature 20 rain-gun towers designed to recreate the rain similar to the monsoon season in the forest. It is also said to include other attractions, such as bubble fountains and waterfalls. The forest would also feature several trees in the lush green environment, each representing states of the nation.

Glass skywalk

One of the biggest highlights of the project is said to be a circular glass skywalk. Reportedly, the skywalk would be made using 132 panels of 35-mm-thick Korean glass, ensuring safety for the tourists. Visitors would be able to walk along the elevated project and spend most of their time in the popular tourist spot with an upcoming rainforest landscape.

It is touted to be the first project of its kind in India. While Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claim, it would surely add to the growing list of tourist attractions in the state.

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About Statue of Unity

The Statue of Unity, world's tallest statue, pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who united India. He was popularly known as “Iron Man of India.”

Besides being a tourist site, it also served as a venue for key national and international events, such as Directors General of Police (DGs) conference, ambassador's conference, and heads of mission meetings among others.

PM Modi to visit rain forest project

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ekta Nagar to inaugurate the cultural and tourism festival Bharat Parv 2026 and participate in Narmada aarti at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It is a part of his two-day visit to Gujarat on 30-31 October 2026.

PM is said to travel to Ekta Nagar, Kevadia on October 30. At around 5 PM, he is to inaugurate Bharat Parv 2026 and by 7:45 PM, he will witness Ekta Prakash Parv, which would be followed by Narmada Aarti at around 8:15 PM, as per official schedule.

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On 31 October, at around 9 AM, PM will offer floral tributes at the Statue of Unity. Following this, he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to various development projects which is said to be worth over 400 crore in Ekta Nagar. He will also be visiting the Rain Forest and Vaman Vriksha Vatika in Ekta Nagar.

PM Modi will also take part in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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