‘Artificial rain, work from home’: Delhi govt’s likely plan to tackle pollution; review meet on Sept 5

Delhi government's Winter Action Plan may feature artificial rain, work-from-home policies, and vehicle restrictions, aiming to improve air quality during winter 

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published1 Sep 2024, 01:56 PM IST
Delhi Air Pollution: On January 14, the Commission for Air Quality Management reimposed the restrictions under Stage-3 of GRAP in the entire NCR amid worsening air quality(Photo: HT)

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has hinted that the Delhi government's Winter Action Plan will likely include measures such as artificial rain, a work-from-home policy, restrictions on vehicle use in high pollution areas, and campaigns to make residents more aware of the winter pollution in the capital. The plan will be discussed further on September 5, stated reports.

According to a report by The Hindu, Gopal Rai mentioned that the government has sought input from various officials and environmental experts to address the air quality issues during Diwali, when the ‘air is calm’, and pollution is tapped.

Also Read | IAS officer Dharmendra appointed as Delhi’s new chief secretary

“Last year, IIT-Kanpur submitted a proposal that artificial rain or a cloud seeding experiment could be done in Delhi. They said that financial management and security permissions were needed. Last year, there was very little time so permissions could not come through,” he said.

Gopal Rai has requested a meeting with central agencies and IIT Kanpur experts to discuss the proposal for artificial rain.

Work from home policy to combat ‘severe’ air levels

Gopal Rai added that for this year, the Delhi government is likely to promote ‘working from home’ for both private and government offices, before winter sets in.

Addressing a press conference, Gopal Rai said though the Delhi government has taken several steps to address the problem, pollution levels in and around the national capital spike in November.

"An emergency situation arises in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The Kejriwal government is working to reduce the pollution levels. Ever since our government came to power, the pollution levels have declined," he said.

Also Read | Delhi HC seeks Centre’s stand following ‘misbranding’ of Patanjali toothpaste

In terms of air quality, an index reading between 51 and 100 is deemed ‘satisfactory’, 201 to 300 is ‘poor’, while 301 to 400 is ‘very poor’, and 401 to 450 is ‘severe’. Currently, Delhi's air quality has been ‘moderate’ to ‘satisfactory’, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board. But usually drops to “very poor” to even “severe” during winters.

Additional suggestions of the winter plan include staggered office hours to minimize traffic during peak pollution times, and promotion of electric vehicles in high pollution zones. 

BJP, Congress oppose Winter Action Plan

Meanwhile, the BJP junked the Delhi government’s artificial rain plan as “ineffective”, and suggested it should instead take up the issue of stubble burning with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-ruled Punjab to combat the problem.

Also Read | Tejaswi Yadav brands Himanta Sarma as ‘Chinese version of Yogi’; BJP hits back

The Congress also rejected the idea and sought Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena’s intervention to find a permanent solution to the problem.

Get lates updates on Delhi, here.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Sep 2024, 01:56 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia‘Artificial rain, work from home’: Delhi govt’s likely plan to tackle pollution; review meet on Sept 5

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,261.00-72.00
      Chennai
      73,325.00-288.00
      Delhi
      73,901.00720.00
      Kolkata
      73,901.00792.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue