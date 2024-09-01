Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has hinted that the Delhi government's Winter Action Plan will likely include measures such as artificial rain, a work-from-home policy, restrictions on vehicle use in high pollution areas, and campaigns to make residents more aware of the winter pollution in the capital. The plan will be discussed further on September 5, stated reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by The Hindu, Gopal Rai mentioned that the government has sought input from various officials and environmental experts to address the air quality issues during Diwali, when the ‘air is calm’, and pollution is tapped.

"Last year, IIT-Kanpur submitted a proposal that artificial rain or a cloud seeding experiment could be done in Delhi. They said that financial management and security permissions were needed. Last year, there was very little time so permissions could not come through," he said.

Gopal Rai has requested a meeting with central agencies and IIT Kanpur experts to discuss the proposal for artificial rain.

Work from home policy to combat ‘severe’ air levels Gopal Rai added that for this year, the Delhi government is likely to promote ‘working from home’ for both private and government offices, before winter sets in.

Addressing a press conference, Gopal Rai said though the Delhi government has taken several steps to address the problem, pollution levels in and around the national capital spike in November.

"An emergency situation arises in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The Kejriwal government is working to reduce the pollution levels. Ever since our government came to power, the pollution levels have declined," he said.

In terms of air quality, an index reading between 51 and 100 is deemed ‘satisfactory’, 201 to 300 is ‘poor’, while 301 to 400 is ‘very poor’, and 401 to 450 is ‘severe’. Currently, Delhi's air quality has been ‘moderate’ to ‘satisfactory’, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board. But usually drops to “very poor" to even “severe" during winters.

Additional suggestions of the winter plan include staggered office hours to minimize traffic during peak pollution times, and promotion of electric vehicles in high pollution zones.

BJP, Congress oppose Winter Action Plan Meanwhile, the BJP junked the Delhi government’s artificial rain plan as “ineffective", and suggested it should instead take up the issue of stubble burning with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-ruled Punjab to combat the problem.

The Congress also rejected the idea and sought Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena’s intervention to find a permanent solution to the problem.