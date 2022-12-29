Recently, the viral Artificial Intelligence (AI) trend has taken over social media, with the internet splashed with photos of artsy illustrations shared by users on popular social media sites.
In a recent turn around of events, a Delhi-based artist -- Madhav Kohli -- has shared a series of images generated by AI that depicted how men from different Indian states 'stereotypically' look like.
In his collection, Kohli has shared a series of AI-images of women, depicting from various parts of the country. The interesting factor is all these images the artist used are stereotypical features. Be it from Delhi to Tripura or Gujarat to Kerala, women have been stereotyped in the images.
He captioned the post as, "Indian women, made using stereotypical descriptions and ai. First, Delhi." It is to be known that the artist used 'midjourney' to generate the artwork and gahe used 'midjourney' to generate the artwork and gave a unique touch to each portrait.
Prior to releasing the women's portrait, the artist has displayed the portraits of Indian men from different states. These images have gone viral on social media, several people have commented on the post.
