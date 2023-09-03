Artworks by Raza, Souza, Mehta fetch record ₹181 cr

Artworks by Raza, Souza, Mehta fetch record ₹181 cr2 min read 03 Sep 2023, 11:19 PM IST
While Raza’s ‘Gestation’ fetched ₹51.75 crore, including commissions, making it the most expensive Indian artwork ever sold at auction, Souza’s work titled ‘Hunger’ sold for ₹34.5 crore, setting a world auction record for the artist
NEW DELHI : The artwork of three modern Indian masters, Sayed Haider Raza, Francis Newton Souza and Tyeb Mehta, fetched record bids at Mumbai’s Pundole’s auction house over the weekend.
