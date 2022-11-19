Arun Goel appointed as Election Commissioner by President Droupadi Murmu

Arun Goel appointed as Election Commissioner by President Droupadi Murmu1 min read . 08:26 PM IST
- The retired IAS will succeed the current Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.
President Droupadi Murmu on 19 November appointed retired IAS Arun Goel as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office.
"The President is pleased to appoint Shri Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office," Ministry of Law and Justice said in a press communique.
A Punjab cadre officer of the 1985 batch, Goel will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the poll panel.
Meanwhile, Goel -- former heavy industries secretary -- took voluntary retirement of 18 November. He was supposed to retire on 31 December, 2022 after completing 60 years of age.
Rajiv Kumar took charge as the chief election commissioner after Sushil Chandra retired in May this year.
Once he joins his new responsibility, Goel would be in line to be the next chief election commissioner after the incumbent demits office in February 2025.
Goel will demit office in December 2027 on attaining the age of 65 years.
With PTI inputs.
