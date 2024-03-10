Following the resignation of Arun Goel, the meeting to pick the new Election Commissioner will be held on March 15, sources close to the development cited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sources further revealed that PM Narendra Modi will head the meeting and the leader of the largest opposition party, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, will also be present there.

Apparently, the meeting will be held just a day after they Lok Sabha poll dates are announced. Though the dates are not official yet, the EC is likely to reveal the Lok Sabha poll dates on March 14.

Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned Saturday Arun Goel resigned Saturday as the Election Commission of India only days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which is likely to witness about abillion people casting their votes.

The elections are likely to be held in April-May. However, there is no confirmation yet.

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Saturday said Indian President Droupadi Murmu had accepted Goel's resignation, but did not cite a reason for his departure. Later, NDTV news network said Goel had resigned due to "personal reasons", citing sources.

Matter of concern: Opposition on Goel's resignation Several opposition leaders cited Goel's resignation was a matter of concern.

"Election Commission or Election OMISSION? India now has only one Election Commissioner, even as Lok Sabha elections are to be announced in a few days. Why?" Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said

In a similar note, K.C. Venugopal, general secretary of the main opposition Congress party, wrote on X, "It is deeply concerning for the health of the world's largest democracy that Election Commissioner Mr Arun Goel has resigned on the cusp of the Lok Sabha (parliamentary) elections."

"There is absolutely no transparency in how a constitutional institution like the ECI has been functioning and the manner in which the government pressurises them."

