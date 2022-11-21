Arun Goel takes charge as election commissioner

Arun Goel takes charge as election commissioner1 min read . 03:53 PM IST
The post of one election commissioner in the three-member commission had been lying vacant since May when Sushil Chandra retired as the chief election commissioner.
NEW DELHIi: Retired Punjab cadre IAS officer Arun Goel on Monday assumed the office of election commissioner, the Election Commission said in a statement.
He will join chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar and election commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the Election Commission.
Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju while notifying the appointment made by President Droupadi Murmu said, “The President is pleased to appoint Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office."
The post of one election commissioner in the three-member commission had been lying vacant since May when Sushil Chandra retired as the chief election commissioner.
Arun Goel has taken voluntary retirement from the post of secretary, ministry of heavy industries.
Welcoming him to the Election Commission, Kumar said that the vast and diverse administrative experience of Goel will strengthen the Commission’s endeavours in ensuring the electoral process was more inclusive, accessible and participative.
In a statement, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said Goel had “catalyzed e-vehicle movement in India to a tipping point" as heavy industries secretary. Prior to that, he had served as secretary in the Union Ministry of Culture, vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority and in various capacities in the Union finance, urban development and labour & employment ministries.
Goel will be in line to become the next chief election commissioner after Kumar’s tenure ends in February 2025.
