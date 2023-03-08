Arun Subramanian becomes first Indian-American NY district court judge; here's all you need to know3 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Arun Subramanian was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1979. His parents immigrated to America from India in the early 1970s and served as a control systems engineer at several companies while his mother worked several jobs, including as a bookkeeper.
The United States Senate has confirmed Indian-American Arun Subramanian to be the District Judge for the Southern District of New York.
