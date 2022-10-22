Arunachal Army helicopter crash: Death toll rises to 5, top 10 developments

Arunachal Army helicopter crash: Death toll rises to 5, top 10 developments1 min read . 03:27 PM IST
A day after the advanced light helicopter (ALH) of Indian Army crash in Arunachal Pradesh's Migging, the death toll has risen to 5, said a defence spokesperson on 22 October.
1) An advanced light helicopter (ALH), carrying five Army personnel including two pilots, was on regular sorties was crashed at 10.43 am on Friday near Migging, around 25 km south of Tuting.
2) The bodies of the four other personnel were recovered on Friday evening from the crash site in a densely wooded mountainous area.
3) The deceased Army personnel were identified as pilots Major Vikas Bhambhu and Major Mustafa Bohara, CFN Tech AVN (AEN) Aswin K V, Havildar (OPR) Biresh Sinha and NK (Ppr) Rohitashva Kumar.
4) The toll in the Army helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh rose to five with the body of the last missing personnel recovered on Saturday.
5) Prior to the crash, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) had received a 'May Day' call suggesting a technical or mechanical failure.
6) The Army helicopter, also known as HAL Rudra, had taken off from Likabali in Lower Siang district on Friday.
7) The HAL Rudra is an attack helicopter manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Army.
8) This is the second accident involving an Army helicopter in Arunachal Pradesh this month.
9) A Cheetah helicopter crashed in Tawang district on October 5 and claimed the life of one of its two pilots.
10) Records say, Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed 13 crashes since 1995, and 47 people were killed in them.
With PTI inputs.
