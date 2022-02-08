Bodies of seven Indian Army personnel, who were struck by an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district, were recovered on Tuesday, two days after they went missing.

"Bodies of all seven individuals have been recovered from the avalanche site. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, all seven have been confirmed deceased," said an official.

"The bodies of the soldiers are currently being transferred from the avalanche site to the nearest Army medical facility for further formalities," they added.

The army had launched a search and rescue operation on Sunday after the soldiers went missing.

The official said the area located at an altitude of 14,500 feet had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall in the last few days, due to which, roads were blocked.

Sang Thinley, officer-in-charge of Dirang police station said that the incident happened along the LAC. Soldiers routinely go on patrols in the higher reaches.

This comes months after two soldiers deployed in sub-sector Haneef of the Siachen region had died in an avalanche in April last year.

Over 1,000 soldiers have lost their lives in the Siachen Glacier-Saltoro Ridge region since April 1984, with the majority of them being due to adverse weather and severe terrain.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.