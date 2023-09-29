Arunachal CM Pema Khandu says it's ‘not a new thing’ as China bars three Wushu players from Asian Games
China barred three wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh from traveling to the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu criticized China's actions as unnecessary and emphasized that Arunachal Pradesh has never been a part of China.
China and India's simmering diplomatic tensions hit a snag during the ongoing Asian Games being held in Hangzhou. Beijing barred three wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh to travel for the ongoing Asian Games. On Friday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called the move by China "unnecessary".