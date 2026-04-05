Arunachal dance troupe faces racial abuse, denied washroom access at Patna railway station - Video

A few weeks after a Delhi couple was arrested for racially abusing three women from Arunachal Pradesh, another similar incident occurred at Patna railway station where a dance troupe from the Northeastern state were allegedly barred from using the washroom. The members, according to a Times of India report, also faced racial slurs like “Chinky” and “Momos”.

The incident was also captured on video and shared on social media. According to the report, the incident happened on April 2 when the girls tried to access the washroom.

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A woman passenger allegedly demanded to see their IDs, and when questioned about the reason, she reportedly began verbally abusing the girls, calling them “Chinky,” “Momos,” and “Chinese.”

Multiple social media users took to their handles to criticise such behaviour.

East Central Railway (ECR) responded to the viral video and said the staff brought the situation under control.

It said, “RPF personnel and women railway staff reached the women’s waiting room and separated the woman against whom the complaint had been made, bringing the situation completely under control.”

“The Railways appeals to all its valued passengers not to discriminate against fellow travellers. Any kind of inappropriate remarks based on religion, caste, or community are unacceptable and punishable,” the ECR said further.

In February 2026, three women from Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly subjected to racial slurs, humiliation and intimidation by their neighbours, who called them “dhandhewali” (sex worker), following a dispute over some repair work at their rented flat in Malviya Nagar.

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How the incident unfolded On February 20, the women had called an electrician at their fourth-floor flat around 3.30 pm to get an air conditioner installed.

A senior police officer informed later that when the air conditioner was being installed, dust and debris from the drilling work fell to the floor below. This, reportedly, prompted objections from their neighbours, Harsh Singh and his wife, Ruby Jain.

While it began as a little conflict, it soon turned ugly with the women alleging that the couple hurled abuses and made derogatory and racial remarks targeting them and the northeastern community.

A purported video of the incident has also been making rounds on social media.

The police said an FIR under BNS sections pertaining to outraging a woman's modesty and promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race, etc. has been registered against Singh and his wife.

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Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also took cognizance of the video and said, “The recent incident is unfortunate and unacceptable in today's world. The language used and the body language are very sad and inexcusable.”

(With agency inputs)