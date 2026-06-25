Arunachal flash flood: Indian Air Force launches rescue operations in flood-hit Keyi Panyor

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday activated emergency air support and launched rescue and relief operations in flood-hit Keyi Panyor district after flash floods struck the Poosa area. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is leading the rescue and relief operations and has facilitated the deployment of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and equipment to affected locations.

Search and rescue continues According to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Arunachal Pradesh, the state's Department of Civil Aviation was immediately activated after receiving information about flash floods in the Poosa area and was placed on readiness for rescue and relief operations.

Acting on a requisition from the Deputy Commissioner of Keyi Panyor district, the Department of Civil Aviation coordinated with the Eastern Air Command (EAC), Shillong, seeking air support for the evacuation and deployment of rescue personnel and materials.

The IAF subsequently launched an air support mission to airlift personnel and relief materials of the SDRF from Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) to Pitapool in Keyi Panyor district.

The officials said the IAF team, operating under the guidance of Colonel R. Malhotra of the Ministry of Defence and Group Captain Mukesh Chauhan of the Eastern Air Command, successfully reached Hollongi and proceeded to Pitapool despite challenging weather conditions.

The SDRF team and essential rescue materials were transported to the affected area to support ongoing relief efforts.

Authorities said additional air support operations have been planned to meet further requirements as rescue and relief activities continue in the district.

The Department of Civil Aviation and the Department of Disaster Management expressed gratitude to the Indian Air Force, SDRF personnel and APD Hollongi for ensuring the swift deployment of air support during the emergency.

Flash flood in Arunachal Pradesh Torrential rain-triggered flash floods caused extensive damage to residential quarters and infrastructure around the NEEPCO colony at Poosa. According to initial reports, around 18 houses and residential quarters sustained varying degrees of damage, although detailed assessments are still underway.

Five people were initially reported missing in the aftermath of the disaster. Later on Wednesday, the body of one of the missing, Nirmala Gupta (35), a teacher of VKV NEEPCO, was recovered. The remaining missing persons have been identified as Elesh Marak (13), Balari Marak (30), Tao Anjina (46), and Sourav Kumar.

Meanwhile, restoration of road connectivity is progressing on multiple fronts. Two excavators have been deployed from the Pitapool side to clear road blockages towards Potin, while trailer trucks have been arranged from Kra Daadi and Kamle districts. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is continuing road clearance operations from the Kimin side, while Highway Department teams are simultaneously working from the Hoj side.

Several stretches between Potin, Pitapool and Poosa remain affected by landslides and debris, though partial connectivity has been restored to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles and rescue teams.

Six districts affected by flood The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) has begun releasing water from the reservoir of the Panyor Lower Hydropower Project as a precautionary measure, and power generation at the project has been temporarily suspended, the secretary said.

Heavy rainfall also disrupted road connectivity in the district, with three stretches of NH-13 near Potin and Hoj blocked by landslides, leaving several people stranded, he said.