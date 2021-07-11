The Arunachal Pradesh government is mulling over imposing a complete lockdown in capital city Itanagar, which has been seeing a Covid-19 positivity rate of over 5% for the last few days.

A meeting was held to take a decision in the matter, deputy commissioner of Itanagar Talo Potom was quoted as saying by ANI.

"After recording a test positivity rate over 5% for a few days, we held a meeting with stakeholders for the implementation of lockdown in the district. We have given a recommendation to the state government for a complete lockdown for a week," Potom said.

Earlier last week, the Centre had rushed multi-disciplinary teams to six states, including Arunachal Pradesh, for Covid-19 control and containment measures, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed.

As per the state health ministry, Arunachal Pradesh reported 478 new Covid-19 cases after conducting 5,818 tests on Saturday. The positivity rate stands at 8.22%.

As many as 39,563 positivity cases have been reported in the state so far, including 35,634 recoveries and 188 deaths. There are currently 3,741 active cases.

As many as 6,91,832 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far, including 5,83,283 first doses and 1,08,549.

A total of 72.24% of the state's population has received the first dose of the vaccine, while 13.92% of the population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

With inputs from agencies.

