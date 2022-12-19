Arunachal govt will facilitate delivery of all kinds of services 24x7: CM

Arunachal govt will facilitate delivery of all kinds of services 24x7: CM1 min read . 01:13 PM IST
- He said the state portal for grievance redressal will be launched soon and it will minimize the visits of citizens to government offices
New Delhi: The Arunachal Pradesh government will not leave any stone unturned for facilitating service delivery of all kinds 24x7, said Chief Minister Pema Khandu.
Addressing the Good Governance Week 2022, the minister said the state portal for grievance redressal will be launched soon. “It will minimize the visits of citizens to government offices."
Khandu added that his government is committed towards the mantra of ‘Minimum Government - Maximum Governance’. “We have taken up Governance Reforms in Mission Mode to bring in both effectiveness and efficiency. These include 22 projects in the e-governance sector which will facilitate ease of living for the people."
He said that the ‘Government at your doorstep’ programme is revamped as ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’ in October 2022 to ensure saturation of Government flagship schemes for the potential beneficiaries. “Multiple training programmes are being organized during this week to sensitize the Government machinery and foster good governance."
Arround, 3,120 new services identified by district collectors across the country will be added for online service delivery.
Secretary, DARPG, V.Srinivas said that 373 Best Good Governance Practices are identified for discussion in District Level Workshops on December 23, 2022. “43 Success Stories in Public Grievances will also be shared during the Good Governance Week-2022, “Sushasan Saptah" from 19 to 25 December, 2022."
