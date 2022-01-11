Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Arunachal imposes night curfew, other Covid curbs till Jan 31. Details

Arunachal imposes night curfew, other Covid curbs till Jan 31. Details

Night curfew in Arunachal 
1 min read . 09:41 PM IST Livemint

  • Also, only fully vaccinated people from other states will be allowed to enter Arunachal Pradesh

Amid sharp surge in Covid case, the Arunachal Pradesh government on Tuesday imposed night curfew and other restrictions till January 31.

Night curfew will be imposed from 9 PM to 5 AM from January 12, said an order issued by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar. 

The order further said all government and private schools shall remain closed till January 31, while online classes will be held on working days.

As per the order, universities, colleges and technical institutions have been advised to regulate the timing of their classes with 50% attendance. 

Also, only fully vaccinated people from other states will be allowed to enter Arunachal Pradesh.

Offices, bars, restaurants, gymnasiums, public transport, swimming polls and cinema halls will operate with 50% capacity, while business establishments whose proprietors and staffers have been fully vaccinated can operate till 8 pm.

The order has advised calling off or toning down Republic Day and golden jubilee celebration of Arunachal Pradesh. It has banned mass gatherings and weekly haats.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 352 active cases. 

