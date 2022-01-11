Arunachal imposes night curfew, other Covid curbs till Jan 31. Details

Arunachal imposes night curfew, other Covid curbs till Jan 31. Details1 min read . 09:41 PM IST
- Also, only fully vaccinated people from other states will be allowed to enter Arunachal Pradesh
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Amid sharp surge in Covid case, the Arunachal Pradesh government on Tuesday imposed night curfew and other restrictions till January 31.
Amid sharp surge in Covid case, the Arunachal Pradesh government on Tuesday imposed night curfew and other restrictions till January 31.
Night curfew will be imposed from 9 PM to 5 AM from January 12, said an order issued by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.
Night curfew will be imposed from 9 PM to 5 AM from January 12, said an order issued by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.
The order further said all government and private schools shall remain closed till January 31, while online classes will be held on working days.
The order further said all government and private schools shall remain closed till January 31, while online classes will be held on working days.
As per the order, universities, colleges and technical institutions have been advised to regulate the timing of their classes with 50% attendance.
As per the order, universities, colleges and technical institutions have been advised to regulate the timing of their classes with 50% attendance.
Also, only fully vaccinated people from other states will be allowed to enter Arunachal Pradesh.
Also, only fully vaccinated people from other states will be allowed to enter Arunachal Pradesh.
Offices, bars, restaurants, gymnasiums, public transport, swimming polls and cinema halls will operate with 50% capacity, while business establishments whose proprietors and staffers have been fully vaccinated can operate till 8 pm.
Offices, bars, restaurants, gymnasiums, public transport, swimming polls and cinema halls will operate with 50% capacity, while business establishments whose proprietors and staffers have been fully vaccinated can operate till 8 pm.
The order has advised calling off or toning down Republic Day and golden jubilee celebration of Arunachal Pradesh. It has banned mass gatherings and weekly haats.
The order has advised calling off or toning down Republic Day and golden jubilee celebration of Arunachal Pradesh. It has banned mass gatherings and weekly haats.
Arunachal Pradesh currently has 352 active cases.
Arunachal Pradesh currently has 352 active cases.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!