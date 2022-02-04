OPEN APP
Arunachal Pradesh: CM hoists 104 ft National Flag; second highest in India
The state of Arunachal Pradesh now has the second highest national flag in the country. 

On Thursday the Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu hoisted a 104 ft tall National Flag at Ngangpa Natme (Buddha Park) in Tawang.

The monumental national flag national is overlooking the city of Tawang.

“At 10000ft, this monumental national flag overlooking the Tawang city, is second highest in the country in terms of altitude," the CM' tweeted

Pema Khandu congratulated the Army, the Sashastra Seema Bal, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Tawang district administration and MLA Tsering Tashi for the feat.

The Cm mentioned that the national flag has been dedicated to all the patriotic people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Belagavi or Belgaum Fort in Kote Kere, Karnataka, has the tallest Indian flagpoles measuring 361 ft. 

 

