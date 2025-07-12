Arunachal Pradesh: Curfew in Roing after mob lynches migrant youth over ‘sexual assault of minor’ girls

A curfew was imposed in Roing town, Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh, as tensions escalated after a mob lynched a migrant youth from nearby Assam, allegedly for sexually assaulting multiple girls, PTI reported, citing police.

Riaz-Ul Kurim, a 19-year-old man from Bongaigaon, was taken into police custody on Friday after it was revealed that he had allegedly sexually assaulted several girls at a school.

The parents of the girls had filed a complaint with the school authorities and thrashed Kurim before police rescued him and took him into custody.

However, a mob stormed the police station, dragged the youth outside, and assaulted him. As he was taken to the hospital, they followed him and beat him again, ultimately causing his death.

The police reported that the youth worked at a construction site close to the school.

So far, eight girls aged between six and nine undertook medical examinations.

Lower Dibang Valley Superintendent of Police Ringu Ngupok stated that the boarders of a hostel at the school were allegedly subjected to sexual assault over the course of a week by the youth.

The hostel lacked essential safety features, such as window grills and working locks on the sliding doors, leaving the children vulnerable, the report said, citing a senior police officer.

The accused had unrestricted access to the hostel premises. The lack of secure barriers and adequate supervision made it simple for him to approach the girls at night, he said.

"A parent-teacher meeting was convened around 6.30 pm on Thursday. Around 8.30 pm, we received information that the parents and relatives of the victims had begun assaulting all the labourers working at the construction site. As tensions escalated, Kurim fled the scene and went missing. We rescued all 17 labourers and later released them after recording their statements," the report quoted the police officer.

On Friday, Kurim was traced to a nearby colony by the victims' parents and local youths. He was thrashed before the police intervened and took him into custody, he said.

However, the mob chased after him, stormed the police station, forcibly took the youth out of custody, and attacked him, despite repeated appeals from the police and the local MLA, the SP stated.

A post-mortem examination was also carried out in the presence of a judicial magistrate at Roing district hospital.

Police have filed multiple cases involving child sexual abuse, mob lynching, and other incidents. Investigations are also ongoing against the school and hostel management for negligence and failure to ensure the safety of children.

A curfew has been imposed in Roing town, and extra security forces have been deployed to ensure law and order.