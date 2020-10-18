Arunachal Pradesh disappears from Xiaomi’s weather app due to technical error

A technical error in Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi’s weather app led certain cities and states in India to disappear from the app. The error led Arunachal Pradesh (AP) to disappear from the app, which sparked social media rumours about the company supporting the Chinese Communist Party’s agenda that Ladakh and AP aren’t recognized as part of India. The company issued a statement later today saying that the issue has been fixed.

“We would like to clarify that the weather app on our devices uses data from multiple third-party data sources and we understand that for many locations, the weather-related data is not available on the current app. This is a technical error on our application. That said, we are working on improving the app to get the best experience for our users. As always, we are committed to India and our users across the country to provide them with the best possible user experience," the statement said.

Chinese companies have been facing a backlash ever since the global covid-19 outbreak. The anti-China sentiments have been compounded in India, due to the border clashes between the two countries in Ladakh. India has responded by banning over 150 Chinese apps from operating in the country, a few from Xiaomi amongst them.

Indian smartphone makers have been looking to take advantage of such sentiments to, plotting a return to the market. Micromax, which hasn’t sold a smartphone in two years, announced its return this week with a brand called “In". The company says it will take on Chinese brands like Xiaomi with affordable devices that are performance-oriented.

