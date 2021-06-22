An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday. "Earthquake of Magnitude 4.6, occurred at 22:14:35 IST, Lat: 28.13 and Long: 92.09, Depth: 70 Km, Location: 64km NNE of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh," the National Center for Seismology said on Twitter.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 22-06-2021, 22:14:35 IST, Lat: 28.13 & Long: 92.09, Depth: 70 Km ,Location: 64km NNE of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/gwIYhEzwaO@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/NUqgQezv1K — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 22, 2021

This comes just two days after earthquake shook another northeastern state, Manipur. On Sunday (June 20), an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Ukrul district. The earthquake hit 20 kilometres northwest of Shirui at 1:22 at a depth of 30 kilometres.

On June 18, three low-intensity earthquakes struck the northeastern states within a difference of few hours.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur 2.04. The quake occurred at 2.04 am at a depth of 22 kilometres. The epicentre of the quake was located 36 kilometres West-Northwest of Tezpur.

Just an hour before that, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Moirang. As per NCS, the quake occurred at 1.06 am at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located 39 kilometres East-Southeast of Moirang.

The two hours later, an earthquake of magnitude 2.6 on the Richter scale also occurred in the West Khasi Hills of Meghalaya. The quake occurred at 4.20 am at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located 58 kilometres West-Southwest of Nongpoh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.