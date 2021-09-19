BRO official said, a vast stretch of the road between Sessa and Nechiphu areas was damaged by the landslide, due to which a large number of commuters were stranded on both ends.
On receiving the information of landslides, the organisation mobilised men and machinery and started work on a war footing to restore connectivity by filling the breaches and clearing debris, BRO commander Col Anil Kotial said.
The stranded vehicles started moving through the affected areas from Saturday night while restoration works continued till Sunday, he aaded.
The BCT Road connects three districts - East Kameng, West Kameng and Tawang.