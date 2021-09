The traffic movement was severely affected at 20 locations along the vital Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) Road in western Arunachal Pradesh due to landslide following heavy rains.

Landslides occurred in West Kameng district following heavy rain on Friday and Saturday. However, no casualty were reported.

BRO official said, a vast stretch of the road between Sessa and Nechiphu areas was damaged by the landslide, due to which a large number of commuters were stranded on both ends.

On receiving the information of landslides, the organisation mobilised men and machinery and started work on a war footing to restore connectivity by filling the breaches and clearing debris, BRO commander Col Anil Kotial said.

The stranded vehicles started moving through the affected areas from Saturday night while restoration works continued till Sunday, he aaded.

The BCT Road connects three districts - East Kameng, West Kameng and Tawang.

