Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Arunachal Pradesh imposes stricter restrictions as cases surge. Check details

Arunachal Pradesh imposes stricter restrictions as cases surge. Check details

Premium
The new order will come into effect from 5 am on Sunday. Representative image
2 min read . 06:28 AM IST Staff Writer

A curfew would be clamped from 3 pm to 5 am across the state and all shops and business establishments have been asked to down their shutters by 2 pm

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Saturday imposed stricter restrictions, including the extension of curfew hours, after 'double mutant' coronavirus was detected in the state, an official said.

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Saturday imposed stricter restrictions, including the extension of curfew hours, after 'double mutant' coronavirus was detected in the state, an official said.

Shutters closed by 2 pm

TRENDING STORIES See All

Shutters closed by 2 pm

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

As per the new decision taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, a curfew would be clamped from 3 pm to 5 am across the state and all shops and business establishments have been asked to down their shutters by 2 pm, Principal Secretary, Health, Dr Sharat Chauhan told reporters.

At present, a curfew is imposed from 6 pm to 5 am across the state.

More restrictions on govt offices

He said government offices will function with 30 per cent Group C and Group D staff till 2 pm, while no curb has been imposed on employees belonging to Group A and Group B categories.

Eateries allowed to operate

All restaurants and other eateries will operate till 2 pm every day, while the delivery of essential goods through e-commerce will continue for the entire day with strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Israel bombs Hamas Gaza chief's home as fighting enters seventh day

4 min read . 06:06 AM IST
Premium

Goa includes Baricitinib medicine to Covid-19 treatment protocol: Health minister

1 min read . 06:01 AM IST
Premium

Assam govt issues fresh Covid restrictions from today. Check details

1 min read . 05:55 AM IST
Premium

New app needs to be developed for vaccination of 18-44 age group: Karnataka Deputy CM

1 min read . 05:52 AM IST

Restriction to be imposed from Sunday

The new order will come into effect from 5 am on Sunday.

Several other restrictions, including the imposition of lockdown in Tawang and the extension of a similar measure in the Capital Complex region till May 31, will also be implemented.

"All public transport will be allowed to operate with 30 per cent passenger capacity, while auto-rickshaw will be permitted to carry only two persons at a time," he said.

Banks, ATMs allowed to function

Banks, ATMs, telecommunication and internet services would be allowed to operate, Chauhan said.

He further said a maximum of 10 people will be allowed for marriage, religious functions and funeral services.

Double mutant spreads

"The 'double mutant' coronavirus spreads fast from individual to cluster for which extra precautions need to be taken. The government has decided to impose additional restrictions throughout the state to break the chain of the virus," Chauhan said.

Of the 25 randomly selected samples sent to laboratories, 'double mutant' coronavirus were found in six, he said.

Fifteen samples were sent to a laboratory in Kolkata and 10 to Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) of the Indian Medical Council Research (IMCR) at Dibrugarh in Assam, he added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!