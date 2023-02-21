New Delhi: Arunachal Pradesh is an important part of India and a major stakeholder in India’s Act East Policy, said President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

Addressing the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the president said that India’s northeast was long deprived of the benefits of economic development due to lack of road, rail and air connectivity. “The Union government has given top priority to the connectivity and development in the northeast."

“With rich natural resources and quality human resources, Arunachal Pradesh has full potential to become an attractive investment destination and a hub of trade and business," she said.

President Murmu said, “We have to find solutions to these concerns quickly. The state of Arunachal Pradesh has resolved to show commitment to climate change through Pakke Declaration."

She said that a vibrant system of self-governance and grassroots democracy has existed in Arunachal Pradesh for centuries. “The people of this state have actively participated in the modern democratic process as well, which reflect their political consciousness and faith in democracy."

President Murmu added that the citizens expect from people’s representatives that they will always strive for the development of the state and public welfare. “As the apex policymakers of the state, the members of Assembly have a vital role in the development of the state."

The President said that for the overall and inclusive development of our country, there should be more participation of women in every field of work.