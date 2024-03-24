Arunachal Pradesh is part of India .. we have been very clear on this: Jaishankar dismisses China's ‘ludicrous’ claims
India has rejected China's renewed claim over Arunachal Pradesh, terming the assertions as ‘absurd’ and ‘baseless’, and reaffirming the state's status as an integral part of India.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reiterated India's firm stance on the territorial integrity of Arunachal Pradesh during his visit to Singapore, strongly opposing China's claims over the northeastern state, as per an ANI report.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message