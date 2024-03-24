External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reiterated India's firm stance on the territorial integrity of Arunachal Pradesh during his visit to Singapore, strongly opposing China's claims over the northeastern state, as per an ANI report.

Speaking at the Institute of South Asian Studies of the National University of Singapore, Jaishankar dismissed China's claims as "ludicrous," affirming that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India based on its status within the country, not on external assertions. Responding to recent assertions by China, he said that India has consistently rejected such claims, reiterating that Arunachal Pradesh is an inherent part of the nation.

"This is not a new issue. China has laid claim, and expanded its claim. The claims are ludicrous to begin with, they remain ludicrous today. And Arunachal Pradesh is part of India because it is part of India, not because some other country says it is part of India. So, I think we have been very clear, very consistent on this. And this is something that will be part of the boundary discussion which are taking place," Jaishankar said.

India's Response

India has rejected China's renewed claim over Arunachal Pradesh, terming the assertions as "absurd" and "baseless," and reaffirming the state's status as an integral part of India.

China on its part has called Arunachal Pradesh "Zangan – an inherent part of China's territory," and the Chinese Defence Ministry said that Beijing "never acknowledges and firmly opposes" the "so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established by India."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) underscored India's commitment to the development and well-being of the people of Arunachal Pradesh through various developmental initiatives and infrastructure projects.

"A sustainable equilibrium between two rising powers, who also happen to be neighbours and have a history and population which sets them apart from the rest of the world...and who have the capabilities which in the passage of time, can set them apart with the rest of the world. So this is a very, very complex challenge. The starting point would be if you are trying to do something difficult, at least the parts that were worked out, at least keep them going," he said.

Jaishankar also expressed concerns over China's actions at the border, citing the 2020 standoff as a significant disruption to the established peace and tranquility. He said there is a need to maintain stability at the border, highlighting the importance of adhering to previously agreed-upon frameworks to prevent escalation.

Call for Peace

Highlighting the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility, Jaishankar stressed the necessity of preserving the foundation for equilibrium between the two nations, expressing disappointment over the border disturbances in 2020.

"It came as a great surprise to us when the Chinese in 2020, chose to do something on the border, which was completely violative of the agreements we had reached. So, instead of solidifying the foundation for an equilibrium, they went and disturbed the foundation. We are not talking about solving the boundary dispute, we are talking about maintaining peace and tranquillity at the border. And we had. From 1975 to 2020, nobody got killed on the border, so for 45 years it worked. We have to ask ourselves today, why is it not working now," he said.

