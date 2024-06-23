Arunachal Pradesh news: Cloudburst in Itanagar triggers flood, landslide | WATCH

  • According to details, the cloudburst took place around 10.30 am, which led to landslides in various parts of Itanagar and its adjoining areas.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated03:08 PM IST
People driving cars as floods after cloudburst creates a flood-like situation at Arunachal Pradesh's Itanaagar on Sunday.
People driving cars as floods after cloudburst creates a flood-like situation at Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanaagar on Sunday. (ANI)

A cloudburst in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar on the morning of 23 June triggered several landslides and a flood-like situation, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

Over the last few weeks, the North-Eastern state has been witnessing heavy rains, but the the situation improved in the past two days. The officials added that there was no forecast for rain on Sunday.

According to details, the cloudburst took place around 10.30 am, which led to landslides in various parts of Itanagar and its adjoining areas. Also, a flood-like situation was witnessed in several stretches of the NH-415, PTI quoted official of the Disaster Management Department as saying.

Apart from this, several vehicles were stranded on the highway and many houses were damaged.

Meanwhile, the Itanagar administration has issued guidelines and asked people not to venture into rivers and landslide-prone areas., adding, they move to safer places in view of the heavy rain.

The district administration has set up seven designated places as relief camps.

With agecny inputs.

More to follow.

