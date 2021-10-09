OPEN APP
Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar hit by a 3.6 magnitude earthquake

 Updated: 09 Oct 2021, 06:10 AM IST Livemint

 An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale struck the West-northwest area of Itanagar district in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 09-10-2021, 01:24:33 IST, Latitude: 27.40 and Longitude: 92.87, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 80 km West-Northwest of Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh," the NCS said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale had struck the northwest area of Itanagar district in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake hit at 19.53 pm today with a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.0, Occurred on 06-10-2021, 19:53:18 IST, Lat: 27.57 & Long: 92.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 85km NW of Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, " the NCS said in a tweet.

Notably, this is the fourth time in this month that an earthquake has hit the state.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit the Pangin area in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, Arunachal Pradesh's Basar had been struck by an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale.

On October 2, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred in Basar.

