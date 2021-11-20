ITANAGAR : Arunachal Pradesh saw a wind of change when the single-day COVID-19 recoveries outnumbered fresh cases in the state.

A senior health official confirmed on Saturday that seven more persons have recovered from the disease and one new infection emerged, thus pushing the tally to 55,243.

Maintaining a declining trend the state registered just one Covid positive case on Saturday, a lone asymptomatic case confirmed by rapid antigen test.

A total of 54,915 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, including seven on Friday. The coronavirus recovery rate in the state now is 99.41 per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was registered in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state now has 48 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has the highest number of active cases at 11, followed by Tawang (10), East Siang (7) and West Kameng at six cases.

The state has thus far tested 11,95,512 samples for COVID-19, including 288 on Friday, the SSO said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 0.34 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 13,76,201 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far.

A week ago PM Narendra Modi had marked the poor performance of six districts in the state in vaccinating people. In a video conference on the first week of November, he had asked arunachal Pradesh to step up their vaccination drive to achieve a 100 percent coverage.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.