Arunachal Pradesh: Snowfall after 34 years in Daria Hill

Daria Hill in Arunachal Pradesh receives snowfall after 34-years
Rupa town received snowfall after 20 years, Dirang town after nearly 15 years while Anini in Dibang valley recorded snowfall after five years, the sources said
Daria Hill near Itanagar received snowfall after 34 years and Rupa town in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district witnessed snowfall after two decades, official sources said.
Many high altitude areas of the frontier state like Tawang (10,200 ft), Bomdila (7,923 ft), Mechukha (6,200 ft), Ziro (5,5538 ft) and Daria Hill near Itanagar, Rupa town in West Kameng district, Dirang town and Anini in Dibang valley witnessed heavy snowfall on Saturday, the sources said.