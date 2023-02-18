Arunachal Pradesh temporarily suspends internet services in Itanagar till 19 Feb
- The internet services suspended after a clash broke out between security personnel and protesters over a paper leak case
The Arunachal Pradesh government on Friday suspended internet services in the capital Itanagar after a clash broke out between security personnel and protesters over a paper leak case.
