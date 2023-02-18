The Arunachal Pradesh government on Friday suspended internet services in the capital Itanagar after a clash broke out between security personnel and protesters over a paper leak case.

The internet services have been suspended from 6 pm on Friday till 5 pm on Sunday (19 February).

#WATCH | Arunachal Pradesh: A clash broke out between security personnel and protesters in Itanagar during a protest over Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case. pic.twitter.com/dSY50L3Rdt — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2023

Life in Arunachal Pradesh's capital town was paralysed on Friday in the dawn-to-dusk 'public' bandh called to press for the fulfillment of the 13-point charter of demands of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee(PAJSC)-APPSC related to the alleged leak of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) question paper.

The government order said the step was taken at the request of the director general of police to "prevent further occurrence of serious law and order problems during the bandh which has taken a serious turn after the destruction of police barricades, lathi charge and firing of tear gas shells".

The bandh at Itanagar began at 5 am and thousands of protestors came out to the streets of the capital town in the early morning hour demanding cancellation of the scheduled swearing-in of the new APPSC chairman on Friday evening.

The angry protesters also damaged posters of President Droupadi Murmu, who is scheduled to arrive in the northeastern state on 20 February.

Scores of protestors and police personnel were injured in subsequent clashes, which compelled the police to resort to lathi charges and to lob tear gas shells, an official said.

"Protestors had a demand regarding the deferment of the swearing-in ceremony of the Chairperson & newly appointed members of the State Public Service Commission. But, they should have respected the law & order," Chukhu Apa, IGP (L&O) said.

"To control the situation, security personnel were forced to use tear gas and resort baton charges upon the protesters. Four security officials were injured during the clash," he added.

The situation prompted Chief Minister Pema Khandu to call off the oath-taking and appealed to the PAJSC-APPSC to withdraw its agitation. He invited it to the civil secretariat on Saturday at 11 am for a discussion of its demands and assured that the government would bear the cost of medical treatment of those injured in the day's clashes.

CM Khandu said, “We are more than concerned about the alleged question paper leakage and are determined to revive and rejuvenate the APPSC. We have no other intention but to provide free, fair, and equal opportunities to our youths through the Commission".

The Committee is demanding that all exams conducted by APPSC of which question papers were allegedly leaked be declared null and void, immediate arrest of the former Commission chairman, secretary, members, and other officers, a court-monitored Enforcement Directorate probe into the fiasco, and immediate dismissal of state government officers involved in it. It also demanded that the recruitment examination be henceforth conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, the report of the three-member committee on AE (Civil) paper leak be made public, the three state government officers posted under APPSC be recalled and all candidates be given compensation of ₹five lakh each.