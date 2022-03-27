This state turns covid-19 free, as the active case count hits zero. Details here

Arunachal Pradesh became a coronavirus-free state on Sunday with the lone active COVID patient in Lohit district recovering from the disease, a senior health official said.
The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh became Covid-19 free state as no fresh cases were reported. The Covid-19 caseload remained at 64,484, while the total number of recoveries stood at 64,188, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said to news agency PTI.
No fresh case was reported in the past 24 hours, he said. The death toll in the state stood at 296 as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded during the period, the SSO said.
The recovery rate was at 99.54 per cent. Over 12.68 lakh samples have been tested for the infection so far, including 111 on Saturday, Jampa said.
State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said over 16,58,536 people have been inoculated with COVID vaccines in the state.
Meanwhile,with 1,421 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,19,453, while the active cases dipped to 16,187, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death toll climbed to 5,21,004 with 149 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.
A reduction of 554 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.23 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.27 per cent, according to the ministry.
The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,20,251 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.69 crore cumulative tests.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,82,262, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 183.20 crore.
*With inputs from agencies
