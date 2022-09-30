Arunachal successfully test lands Alliance Air's Dornier aircraft at Ziro ALG

Arunachal Pradesh test landed Dornier D-28 aircraft at the Ziro Advanced Landing Ground(ALG) in the Lower Subansiri district and the commercial operation between is expected to start soon
Arunachal Pradesh recorded an aviation milestone with the test landing of a Dornier D-28 aircraft at the Ziro Advanced Landing Ground(ALG) in the Lower Subansiri district. The 17-seater aircraft was operated by Alliance Air and landed at the ALG with 4 people on board.
Alliance Air and DGCA officials interacted with the district administration on the successful test landing as well as the next plan for starting commercial operations between Ziro to Mhonbari and Hollongi Airports.
The test landing of a Dornier D-28 aircraft is the third such operation with ATR-72 and Dornier D - 228 already operational at Pasighat and Tezu airports under the Union Government's UDAN scheme.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, sharing the news on Twitter wrote, "Extremely delighted to share the successful test landing of Dornier flight of @allianceair at Ziro advanced landing ground today. I had promised to my sisters & brothers of Lower Subansiri district to have regular flights for Dibrugarh from Ziro. The wait is going to be over now!"
MyGov Arunachal Pradesh also shared the news on Twitter, it wrote, "UDE DESH KA AAM NAAGRIK The 1st flight test landing of @allianceair's Dornier flight was conducted successfully at Ziro advanced landing ground, Lower Subansiri. Regular flights which are stated to start soon will boost the economic activity of the region & overall connectivity"
Khandu inaugurated the terminal building of the Ziro ALG on September 26. The ALG has all the facilities to run the commercial service and the state government plans to launch Donier D-228 service to Mechuka and Tuting in Shi-Yomi and Upper Siang districts soon.
